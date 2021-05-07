Vice president, Inonge Wina has encouraged women in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mrs Wina who announced that she will get the COVID-19 vaccine today, said it is unfortunate that some women are shunning to get vaccinated.

She observed that according to the Ministry of Health statistics as of May 6, 2021, out of 64,011 people who have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, 64 percent are men while 36 percent were women.

Speaking during Vice President question time in Parliament today, Mrs Wina said the statistics were a clear indication that many women are shunning the vaccination due to the negative myths about vaccine.

She urged people not to take the virus lightly thereby calling on those that have not yet received their vaccination to do so.

“I would like to urge women especially the elderly to get vaccinated, this will help protect them against the COVID-19 and also to protect their family as well as the community where they live,” Mrs Wina stated.

Meanwhile, the Vice president has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) to always advance the interests of the people they represent before those of their political parties.

She said there is need for political players in the house to sometimes reach consensus on important issues that matter to the lives of many Zambians.

“We look forward to a future for the next Parliament that will be more progressive and not be captive to the views of some of their leaders in order for Parliament to make laws that make a difference in the lives of many Zambians,” she said.

She also congratulated the MPs who represented their constituencies well by contributing positively during business in the house.

Mrs Wina further implored those who have been in the house for a long time to use their knowledge and expertise to support those who will be elected into office.