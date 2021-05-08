A consortium of Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based on the Copperbelt province has advised a section of stakeholders seeking interpretation of the law on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu as Patriotic Front (PF) party candidate in the August general election this year to exhaust their questions before the country goes to the poll.

ZANIS reports that Zambia Peace Form (ZAPEF) Chairperson Patrick Muntanga has observed that some sections have a preconceived ideas to bring about disturbance during the elections.

Mr.Mutanga stressed that the constitution is very clear on the subject being question and the constitution court is still open for appeals where not clear.

“It’s unfortunate that we have some sections of society that feel they can wake up and cause disturbance in the electoral process just because of some education they have acquired at the expense of development.

The constitution court has already made its ruling on President Lungu’s eligibility and it is clear,” he stated.

Mr.Muntaga has advised the parties involved in appealing the eligibility that their actions should not fuel conflicts in the country.

He stated that since the country attained independence, it has embraced democratic processes and elected its leaders through a ballot.

Mr Muntaga has warned that parties that will be involved in electoral violence will be held accountable by the Zambian people and international community.