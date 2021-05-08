Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda has officially opened Kantolomba Health center in Kantolomba ward and Mwenye health center in Chichele ward of Bwanamkubwa constituency in Ndola district.

Speaking when he commissioned the two health centers, Dr.Chanda said government aims at bringing quality health services closer to the people that is why with the help of the Ndola City Council and the citizens in the area have managed to construct the two health centres.

Dr. Chanda who is also Bwanamkubwa Member of Parliament said in 2016 he promised to construct health centers in Chichele and Kantolomba, and has now fulfilled it.

“The two health posts have been constructed with the constituency development funds,” he said.

Dr.Chanda said the two health centres have all the equipment and health personnel will be running 24/7.

He further added that a total of K586, 962, 28 was spent on the Mwenye Health center while K568, 975,000 was spent on the construction of Kantolomba health center.

And Acting Provincial Health Director Charles Sakulanda thanked the ministry of health for making it possible for the people to have health services within their locality.

Dr. Sakulanda further encouraged the people to take the COVID 19 vaccine to avoid the contraction and spreading of the coronavirus.

He said health practitioners will now be in public places such as markets bus stations to allow more people get vaccinated.

Meanwhile Mary Bwalya a resident of Kantolomba Township has thanked government for opening up a health center which has a maternity wing in the area.

Ms Bwalya said people used to go as far as Lubuto and Twapia which are over 6 kilometers away from the township.

“We are grateful that we will not have to move as far as twapia health clinic to acquire health services”, she said