President Edgar Lungu has challenged the church to counsel politicians to observe the rule of law before, during and after elections.

President Lungu stated that the church has a cardinal role to play in promoting peace and unity in the country.

He said all political players are expected to be patriotic and upon the one Zambia one nation motto.

“And please give all political players counsel to ensure respect for the rule of law during and after the elections.

“We are expected to be patriotic and uphold the one Zambia one nation motto as this will enable us to coexist during this period,” he said

The President urged the church to pray for a peaceful elections as the country gears up for campaigns next week ahead of the August 12 polls.

He said as a country, Zambia is known for its record of peace in the region and at global level.

President Lungu has since urged Zambians to strive to uphold the record and to coexist regardless of political divergent views.

“Let’s us respect other and associate with each other even when we differ in affliction of political parties,” said the President.

The Head of State said this when he graced the construction of the BIGOCA multipurpose facility in Lusaka’s Barlastone area.

And President Lungu has implored political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines ahead of campaigns next week.

He reminded the gathering that COVID-19 has claimed a lot of lives and continues enhance the need to observe the guidelines.

President Lungu hoped that political plays will adhere to the guidelines to be provide by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Ministry of Health.

President Lungu said there is need to observe COVID-19 guidelines by all political players so as to avoid flaring of COVID cases in the country.

And speaking at the same event Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili encouraged churches to seize the opportunity by building beautiful church buildings.

Rev Sumaili also informed the gathering that the construction of the house of national prayers has progressed.

Meanwhile BIGOCA General Overseer Archbishop Peter Royd Ndhlovu disclosed that 300 direct and indirect jobs are going to be created within the surrounding community.

Dr Ndhlovu expressed optimism that livelihoods of the local will be improved as a result of the construction project.

He cited the construction of a community school and a clinic as some of the immediate benefits that will be passed to the community of Barlastone.