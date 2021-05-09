The on-going parliamentary adoptions by the ruling Patriotic Front’s Central Committee has seen several prominent persons replaced.

In Northern Province, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Christopher Yaluma who has been an MP since 2011 was beaten by former Consular General, Robert Kaela Kalimi.

National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Mutale Sampa has been replaced by Sibongile Mwamba, daughter to former Defence Minister, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba(GBM) for Kasama Central.

Former Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje will replace Mwalimu Simfukwe for Mbala Constituency.

Northern Province Minister Lazarous Bwalya Chungu has tumbled to PF’s first MP, Emmanuel Musonda Mpankanta for Lupososhi Constituency.

Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe, Minister of Transport, Mutotwe Kafwaya, and National Assbly Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile have been re-adopted for Mpulungu, Lunte, and Mporokoso respectively.

Here is the full list expected to be announced by the Secretary-General on Sunday.