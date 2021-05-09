Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has endorsed the candidature of Edgar Lungu in the fourth coming August 12 General elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Sinkamba said that his party has decided to support President Lungu because the PF is already putting in measures to stabilize and improve the economic status of the country through initiatives such as the legalization of medicinal marijuana.

Mr. Sinkamba charged that the PF government under the leadership of President Lungu should be allowed to continue beyond 2021 as voting them out will derail the implementation of cannabis production.

“We are happy as the Green Party that the PF government decided to work with us to implement the legalization of cannabis businesses,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“And we have been running with it from the word go and as you will recall by yesterday we had three Bill’s in Parliament coming up for Committee stage processes and everything being equal we anticipate that by Tuesday or Wednesday next week they’ll go through the third reading,” he added.

The Green Party President further charged that it would be disastrous to vote out the PF government and usher in a new party that would come and reverses all that his party has fought for; for so many years as an alternative to dismantle the country’s foreign debt.

And Mr. Sinkamba is hopeful that Zambia’s external debt can be paid off if the country engages in full-scale cannabis production.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba has charged that there is no wind of change in the country adding that President Lungu is headed for a landslide slide victory come August 12, 2021.

He stated that he does not see any of his colleagues in the opposition unseating the PF in this year’s polls.

Mr. Sinkamba has however said that his party will field in candidates at Parliamentary, Mayoral, and local government elections.

