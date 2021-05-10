Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has praised his players’ character in the 2-0 win over Power Dynamos away at Arthur Davies Stadium on Sunday.

Ex-Power striker Alex Ng’onga and midfielder Diamond Chikwekwe scored a goal each to help relegation threatened Nkana end a ten-match winless run at the end of this Kitwe derby.

Chambeshi believes the win at Arthur Davies can be a turning point in Nkana’s quest to survive relegation.

“It is a good win and I thank the boys for the fighting spirit shown today and the character. You can tell that the boys are coming up now and it was not easy playing Power but a local derby is just like a better team wins,” Chambeshi said.

“I am happy with the win. I hope we will see a lot of changes in the remaining matches as we go forward. For sure in every move there must be a step, so I think this is a good step we have taken for sure we will try our best so that we borrow the pace of a tortoise and see where we will end,” he said.

Kalampa stayed second from the bottom of the table on 25 points, nine away from the survival line with nine games left for them to play.

Under pressure Power coach Perry Mutapa said his side was better than Nkana despite losing this Super Division match.

“I think it’s more hurting in terms of results. I still believe we are better than Nkana but Nkana they have utilised their opportunities,” Mutapa said.

“I think we had opportunities to score which we didn’t convert so football will be cruel and it has done that to us. Failing to utilise chances has been our undoing,” he said.

Eighth placed Power have 38 points after playing 29 matches.