The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has announced that the certified 2021 register of voters stands at 7, 023, 499.

Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano announced that this was after consolidation, deduplication, transfers , appeals and objections on the voter register.

Mr Nshindano said only 43.2 percent of registered voters were able to verify their details.

“Of these 57 percent verified physically whilst 43 percent verified digitally,” he said.

He said the commission has removed 21, 106 duplicate records from the register.

“Out of 7 023 499, 3, 751 040 are female representing 53.4 percent while 3, 272, 459 are male representing 46.6 percent,” he said.

Mr Nshindano further disclosed that the age group between 24 years and 34 years accounted for the highest proportion of the registered voters accounting to 29.6 percent.

“This was followed by the age group 34 years to 50 years at 28.9 percent. The age group 50 years and above was the lowest proportion of registered voters at 17.1 percent. 24 years and below age group accounted for 24.4 percent, “ he added.

Mr Nshindano also stated that Lusaka Province accounts for the highest number of registered voters representing 17.71 percent with 1, 243, 619, whilst North Western is lowest at 5.51 percent with 386, 677 of the total register of voters.

He also stated that at constituency level, Kanyama of Lusaka District has the highest number of registered voters at 177, 411 whilst Lufubu Constituency of Ngabwe District has the lowest number of registered voters at 11, 411.

Mr Nshindano also said the Certified Register will be made public after being printed and will be going at K50 per polling station.

He however said presidential candidates will be given a free copy of the register.

Meanwhile Mr Nshindano also disclosed that 19 political parties have paid the K95 000 kwacha which is a requirement for nominations.

He however said this does not mean that all 19 will stand in the 2021 general election as there are other requirements that the candidates need to have.