Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has arrived in the country ahead of the commissioning of the multi-million dollar mega Kazungula bridge and international border facilities at the Kazungula border in Southern Province.

he plane carrying President Nyusi arrived at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in the tourist capital Livingstone at about 09:25 hours.

President Nyusi was welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale, Mozambican Ambassador to Zambia Jeronimo Chivavi, and senior Zambian government officials.

The Mozambican leader was accorded a half guard of honour by the Zambia Army.

President Nyusi, who is also Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is among several regional heads of State expected to witness the commissioning of the mega bridge and international border facilities built at a cost of US$259 million at the border between Botswana and Zambia.

The Kazungula Bridge will directly connect Botswana and Zambia at the quadriphonic across the Zambezi River where the two countries meet with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The Kazungula Bridge is expected to link the Port of Durban in South Africa to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania through the North-South Corridor, to promote and enhance trade and regional integration.

When commissioned, the Kazungula Bridge will replace the age-old pontoon ferry across the Zambezi River.

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Livingstone, Southern Province, enroute to Kazungula District to commission the 259 million United States dollar Kazungula Bridge.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu arrived in the tourist capital Livingstone, at about 09:35 hours aboard the Zambia Airforce (ZAF) Presidential Jet.

The Head of State arrived just after his Mozambican counterpart Felipe Nyusi.

The Head of State was received by Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale, and senior government and party officials.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambican leader Felipe Nyusi are already in the country for the commissioning of the Kazungula bridge, scheduled for today Monday May 10, 2021.

The three heads of State will proceed to Kazungula border to meet up with Botswana President Mogkweetsi Masisi and other SADC leaders at the border, for the commissioning of the mega bridge and international border facilities.

