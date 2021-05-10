The ruling Patriotic Front has dropped Seven Members of parliament and One Cabinet Minister from a list of candidates who have been adopted to contest as MPs in Luapula province.

Those dropped include General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga who is Mambilima MP, Luapula Constituency MP Emerine Kabanshi, Milenge’s Mwansa Mbulakulima and Chembe’s Sebastian Kopulande.

Announcing the adoptions, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said the party has re-adopted Mansa Central MP Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela for Pambashe, David Mabumba in Mwense and Nickson Chilangwa for Kawambwa to contest in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Mwila also disclosed that the party has also adopted Chibombwe Leavant to contest the Bahati constituency seat while Kabaso Kampampi has been adopted to recontest Mwansabombe constituency.

He also disclosed that Chanda Masheke has been adopted to Milenge, while Anthony Kasandwe has been re-adopted in Bangweulu constituency.

Lusaka Businessman Chanda Katotobwe has been picked to contest the Luapula Seat.

