9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 10, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF drops 7 MPs and A Cabinet Minister for Luapula Canididates

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics PF drops 7 MPs and A Cabinet Minister for Luapula Canididates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front has dropped Seven Members of parliament and One Cabinet Minister from a list of candidates who have been adopted to contest as MPs in Luapula province.

Those dropped include General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga who is Mambilima MP, Luapula Constituency MP Emerine Kabanshi, Milenge’s Mwansa Mbulakulima and Chembe’s Sebastian Kopulande.

Announcing the adoptions, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said the party has re-adopted Mansa Central MP Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela for Pambashe, David Mabumba in Mwense and Nickson Chilangwa for Kawambwa to contest in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Mwila also disclosed that the party has also adopted Chibombwe Leavant to contest the Bahati constituency seat while Kabaso Kampampi has been adopted to recontest Mwansabombe constituency.

He also disclosed that Chanda Masheke has been adopted to Milenge, while Anthony Kasandwe has been re-adopted in Bangweulu constituency.

Lusaka Businessman Chanda Katotobwe has been picked to contest the Luapula Seat.

Meanwhile,

Previous articlePresident Lungu set to Commission Kazungula Bridge as DRC Leader jets in for the Occassion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF drops 7 MPs and A Cabinet Minister for Luapula Canididates

The ruling Patriotic Front has dropped Seven Members of parliament and One Cabinet Minister from a list of candidates...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Peace is everyone’s responsibility, says Socialist Party’s Pikiti

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
THERE is tension in the air as Zambia officially opens its electoral campaigns for the August elections, Margaret Kangwa Pikiti, Socialist Party parliamentary candidate...
Read more

Antonio Mwanza is the new PF Media Director

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has appointed its deputy media director Antonio Mwanza as a replacement for the outgoing PF Media Director Sunday Chanda. Mr...
Read more

GBM’s daughter to chosen to stand on PF ticket as Yaluma loses out

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The on-going parliamentary adoptions by the ruling Patriotic Front's Central Committee has seen several prominent persons replaced. In Northern Province, Minister of Commerce and Industry,...
Read more

Shangombo 2021 Candidates urged to adhere to ECZ Election requirements

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
Acting District Electoral Officer, Imboela Imboela has urged 2021 Shangombo district aspiring candidates to adhere to the requirements for the 2021 elections. He...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.