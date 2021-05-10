Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has announced that President Edgar Lungu will file his nomination papers for this years election on May 17th.

Speaking when he announced adopted council chairpersons and parliamentary candidates for Northern Province Hon. Mwila said that’s the date that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has allocated to the Rulling party.

“We made is as a secret but it’s important for the country to know that our Presidential Candidate Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will file in nominations on the 17th . That’s the date that we have been given by the electoral commission of Zambia .” He said .