Police have arrested UPND Presidential aide Mubita Christopher Nawa aged 45 of Lusaka West for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Deputy Police Public Relations officer Danny Mwale said this is in line with the video which was posted on social media platforms recently.

“Police in Lusaka have Mubita Christopher Nawa for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia,” he said.

ln a statement, Mr Mwale said he is currently detained in Police custody.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwale disclosed that the Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali is still in Police custody awaiting court appearance.