Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Presidential aide Mubita Nawa arrested for Defaming President

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Police have arrested UPND Presidential aide Mubita Christopher Nawa aged 45 of Lusaka West for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Deputy Police Public Relations officer Danny Mwale said this is in line with the video which was posted on social media platforms recently.

“Police in Lusaka have Mubita Christopher Nawa for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia,” he said.

ln a statement, Mr Mwale said he is currently detained in Police custody.
Meanwhile, Mr Mwale disclosed that the Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali is still in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

  1. filiukotuya bane ichibemba chitila ichikulya bachimwena kumampalanya , so use your power of the vote to remove
    this continued citizens intimidation and harrassement , when national economic killers cannot arrested ,shame shame indeed

  2. Why is it so difficult for UPND to practice clean politics. I always ask myself a QUESTION, if Edgar is beatable, why is upnd wasting so much time talking about Edgar.

    I am always encouraging upnd to beat Edgar thru the ballot box. You gain nothing by insulting Edgar. You are making him popular every other day.

    Get my advice ba upnd.

  3. Not easy to beat a ruling party through the ballot box.It has to
    Have a wind of change not silent.
    Like KK was beaten and how SATA
    Came in.

  4. I hope the PiyeF00l police are capable of analyzing the video for alterations.

    …otherwise, there’s no case here. Unfortunately, the police are ‘incapable’ of catching PiyeF00l cadres who allegedly altered the said video 🙁

