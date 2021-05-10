Opposition People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has appointed former cabinet minister William Harrington as Vice President of the party.

And Mr. Banda has won the presidency of the People’s Alliance for Change PAC after going unopposed at a convention held in Lusaka on Sunday.

Upon his re-election, Mr. Banda announced the appointment of former transport and communication minister William Harrington who also served in the same portfolio at the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

According to Mr. Banda, Mr. Harrington will be unveiled to the public today at the launch of the party’s 2021 – 2026 manifesto.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has re-appointed Mr. Gerald Pule Mulao as Secretary-General of the party in order to maintain a coordinated approach in the run-up to the August 12 general elections.