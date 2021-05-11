Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has received equipment valued at more than 600,000 United States Dollars (USD) from African Parks.

The equipment include motor vehicles, air assets and equipment for the conservation and management of Kafue National Park.

Receiving the donated items, Mr. Chitotela disclosed that government was happy with progress achieved in supporting conservation and management of Kafue National Park.

The Minister indicated that government remains committed to the further advancement of the wildlife sanctuary and the communities surrounding it.

“Government takes great pride in the progress that has already been achieved these past two months, and remains committed to the further advancement of this extraordinary wildlife sanctuary and the communities surrounding it,” Mr. Chitotela stated.

And the Minister warned poachers and encroachers not to engage in illegal activities in the Kafue as he called on African Parks to help in bringing the problem to a stop.

Meanwhile, African Parks Chief Executive Officer Peter Fearnhead said the Kafue National Park and other parks in the country have the potential to grow thus the network is committed to supporting government.

At the same event African Parks handed over a Cheque worth 3.7 million kwacha for salaries to law enforcement officers at the Kafue National Park for the first quarter of 2021.

And the Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu said that the support will go a long way in restoring biodiversity within and around the Kafue landscape.

The event marked the implementation of the Priority Support Plan (PSP), lauding the first steps taken within the initiative to boost its social, ecological and economic potential which was announced in February this year.

The Priority Support Plan is a collaboration between the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and African Parks, aimed at increasing technical and financial support for Kafue, worth US$3.4 million over a period of 12 months.

Key developments include the procurement of five vehicles, the delivery of a helicopter and aircraft to enhance surveillance, the installation of two aircraft hangars, upgrades for offices, utilities and access routes, and salaries provided for all law enforcement staff to cover the first quarter.