Government is optimistic that the launch of the National Land Policy will help improve land administration and management across the country.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has expressed hope that the land policy will not only address administration and management concerns for the present generation, but also for future generations to come.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking in Lusaka today, when she officially launched the National Lands Policy, which she did virtually.

Ms Kapata notes that the policy is aimed at addressing most of the issues that have been a challenge in land administration, and could not be comprehensively addressed by the other existing land policies, with the principle being the Lands Act of 1985.

“The lack of a comprehensive policy framework in the sector has been a major obstacle to addressing many land related challenges in the sector” she said.

She mentioned that some of the challenges that the policy targets to address include land encroachment, land displacements, land disputes and inadequate availability of serviced land, which is in view of the growing population.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources further highlighted that some of the key changes in the policy include electronic processing and issuance of land title, allocation of land to women, youths and persons with disabilities, among other changes.

The Minister also commended President Edgar Lungu, the House of Chiefs and other stakeholders who were directly involved in ensuring that the document is delivered successfully.