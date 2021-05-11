9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

National Land Policy launched

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News National Land Policy launched
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Government is optimistic that the launch of the National Land Policy will help improve land administration and management across the country.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has expressed hope that the land policy will not only address administration and management concerns for the present generation, but also for future generations to come.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking in Lusaka today, when she officially launched the National Lands Policy, which she did virtually.

Ms Kapata notes that the policy is aimed at addressing most of the issues that have been a challenge in land administration, and could not be comprehensively addressed by the other existing land policies, with the principle being the Lands Act of 1985.

“The lack of a comprehensive policy framework in the sector has been a major obstacle to addressing many land related challenges in the sector” she said.

She mentioned that some of the challenges that the policy targets to address include land encroachment, land displacements, land disputes and inadequate availability of serviced land, which is in view of the growing population.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources further highlighted that some of the key changes in the policy include electronic processing and issuance of land title, allocation of land to women, youths and persons with disabilities, among other changes.

The Minister also commended President Edgar Lungu, the House of Chiefs and other stakeholders who were directly involved in ensuring that the document is delivered successfully.

Previous articleJohn Laing mini hospital coming

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

National Land Policy launched

Government is optimistic that the launch of the National Land Policy will help improve land administration and management...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Queens benched, violent attacks condemned

General News Photo Editor - 5
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has provisionally suspended Nkana Queens Football Club from the league following violent incidents that occurred during the team’s...
Read more

Education Stakeholders appeal to govt to continue with the STEM curriculum

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has appealed to government to reconsider their decision to revert to the old curriculum and discontinue the...
Read more

Ministry of Tourism receives support equipment for the conservation and management of Kafue National Park

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has received equipment valued at more than 600,000 United States Dollars (USD) from African Parks. The equipment include...
Read more

NYDC refutes claims of nonpayment to youths

General News Chief Editor - 3
The National Youth development Council (NYDC), has refuted claims doing rounds on social media, alleging that the council has not been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.