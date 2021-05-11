The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has provisionally suspended Nkana Queens Football Club from the league following violent incidents that occurred during the team’s match against Zambia Institute for Social Development last weekend.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says FAZ has taken the drastic step in order to keep players and officials in check.

Kashala says the footage viewed, coupled with regulatory reports for the match, show some Nkana players and officials attacking match officials and a ball boy, a situation that has been highly condemned.

“We do not condone hooliganism at any level in the game and we will deal with it decisively. The suspension will remain in effect until the disciplinary process has been exhausted,” he says.

Kashala stated that violence at any level in the game must be weeded out as some of the aggressive activities in the footage border on matters beyond football.

He says football is a rule-based game, and everyone involved must at all times embrace fair play and respect the rules.

Nkana has been given up to May 13, 2021 to submit the names of the culprits as part of the disciplinary process.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala in Lusaka today.