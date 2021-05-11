The National Youth development Council (NYDC), has refuted claims doing rounds on social media, alleging that the council has not been paying youths who are under the National internship programme their allowances for the past three months.

NYDC Council Secretary David Musonda said the Council was currently compiling the details for the affected youths hence the allegations are unfounded.

Mr. Musonda disclosed that most of the details and information which was submitted from the youths in various constituencies across the country contained incorrect bank details for various pay points.

Mr Musonda told ZANIS in an Interview that the Council is aware of some youths who have not yet been paid and that measure are being put in place to address the challenge.

He explained that some of the challenges were due to long distance from the Central Business District hence the delay in being paid.

‘’As a Council we are is scrutinizing the accounts and once the information such as bank details are rectified and compiled, all the arrears being owed to the affected youths will be settled,” Mr. Musonda noted.

He further disclosed that other instances involved cases of youths who did not qualify for the internship programme as they were above the age limit hence the reason why they were removed from the payroll.

He noted that the targeted age group for one to qualify for the National youths internship required was 19-35yaers as prescribed by the law.

Mr Musonda further noted that National youth development Internship programme which was launched last year in August 2020 by President Edgar Lungu is coming to an end in October 2021.

More than 6, 000 youths have been recruited in the national youth internship programme from the time it was launched in August 2020.