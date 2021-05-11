Here is a brief wrap of some late Monday sports news.



PERRY MUTAPA SUSPENDED

Power Dynamos have sent coach Perry Mutapa on forced leave following a poor run of league results.

The culmination of the decision came after Sunday’s 2-0 Kitwe derby home loss to Nkana that saw ex-Power striker Alex Ngonga score for Nkana who switched allegiances in April after terminating his contract at Arthur Davies Stadium due to an alleged fallout with Mutapa.



Mutapa’s long-serving assistant Masautso Tembo has been placed in interim charge.

Power are currently eighth on the log on 38 points, three points off the pace in the top four continental qualifying race with five games left to play.



FAZ BANS NKANA QUEENS

Nkana’s women club Nkana Queens have been provisionally suspended from the FAZ Women’s National League.

This follows its player’s violent conduct against referees and a ball boy over the weekend of their away league game against ZISD in Lusaka.

FAZ has given Nkana Queens up to May 13 to submit names of all those involved in the violent incident against the match officials and ball boy.