Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Suspensions is The Name of The Game in Kitwe

Suspensions is The Name of The Game in Kitwe
Here is a brief wrap of some late  Monday sports news.

PERRY MUTAPA SUSPENDED
Power Dynamos have sent coach Perry Mutapa on forced leave following a poor run of league results.

The culmination of the decision came after Sunday’s 2-0 Kitwe derby home loss to Nkana that saw ex-Power striker Alex Ngonga score for Nkana who switched allegiances in April after terminating  his contract at  Arthur Davies Stadium due to an alleged  fallout with Mutapa.
 
Mutapa’s long-serving assistant Masautso Tembo has been placed in interim charge.

Power are currently eighth  on the log on  38  points,  three points off the pace in the top four continental qualifying race with five games left to  play.


FAZ BANS NKANA QUEENS
Nkana’s women club Nkana Queens have been provisionally suspended from the FAZ Women’s National League.

This follows its player’s violent conduct against referees and a ball boy over the weekend of their away league game against ZISD in Lusaka.

FAZ has given Nkana Queens up to May 13 to submit names of all those involved in the violent incident against the match officials and ball boy.

