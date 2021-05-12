Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical services Kennedy Malama has urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention rules even though the number of cases being recorded have drastically reduced.

Dr Malama has also attributed the reduction in COVID19 cases to the continued efforts by all stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

ZANIS reports that Dr Malama said this in a speech read on his behalf by Chief Health Promotions Officer, Winfredah Mulenga when the Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA) donated over 500 washable face masks to Minibus drivers, conductors and commuters at Lusaka’s Kulima bus station in Lusaka today.

Dr Malama has since thanked ZAPRA for the timely donation.

“The reduction in cases and deaths due Covid19 is as a result of continued efforts by all stakeholders such as yourselves. This donation today attests to the fact that we stand as a winning team in the fight against Covid19” he said.

And speaking at the same event, ZAPRA President, Mwamba Siame said the Association decided to partner with the Government and all the other stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

“In addition to the 5 golden rules, ZAPRA would like to propose a message which says #tell your neighbor about coronavirus. We think that as a combined effort with the ministry of health and ZNPHI we can pass this message on to bus drivers, conductors and commuters that we have targeted today” she said.

And the receivers of the masks have expressed gratitude for the donation.