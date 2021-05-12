9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

COVID19 fight battle for all -Malama

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Health COVID19 fight battle for all -Malama
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical services Kennedy Malama has urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention rules even though the number of cases being recorded have drastically reduced.

Dr Malama has also attributed the reduction in COVID19 cases to the continued efforts by all stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

ZANIS reports that Dr Malama said this in a speech read on his behalf by Chief Health Promotions Officer, Winfredah Mulenga when the Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA) donated over 500 washable face masks to Minibus drivers, conductors and commuters at Lusaka’s Kulima bus station in Lusaka today.

Dr Malama has since thanked ZAPRA for the timely donation.

“The reduction in cases and deaths due Covid19 is as a result of continued efforts by all stakeholders such as yourselves. This donation today attests to the fact that we stand as a winning team in the fight against Covid19” he said.

And speaking at the same event, ZAPRA President, Mwamba Siame said the Association decided to partner with the Government and all the other stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

“In addition to the 5 golden rules, ZAPRA would like to propose a message which says #tell your neighbor about coronavirus. We think that as a combined effort with the ministry of health and ZNPHI we can pass this message on to bus drivers, conductors and commuters that we have targeted today” she said.

And the receivers of the masks have expressed gratitude for the donation.

Previous articleRemain non-partisan, ZNS officers cautioned

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

COVID19 fight battle for all -Malama

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical services Kennedy Malama has urged the public to continue adhering to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kasenegwa district records over its set target for Cervical Cancer screening

Health Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Health in Kasenengwa district has beaten the quarterly target for Cervical Cancer Screening. District Health Director (DHD) Dingase Mvula said...
Read more

Michael Chilufya Sata clinic commissioned in Kabwata

Health Photo Editor - 22
Member of Parliament for Kabwata constituency , Given Lubinda says government is building clinics within communities because people deserve health facilities closer...
Read more

John Laing mini hospital coming

Health Photo Editor - 5
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has launched the programme to construct John Laing mini hospital aimed at taking health services closer to the people...
Read more

Government to consider Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Health Photo Editor - 2
Government will consider adding Chine’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to its basket of vaccines to ensure adequate doses for the eligible population in Zambia. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.