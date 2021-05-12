9.5 C
Districts urged to think beyond 2021 when inputting for 8NDP

Districts urged to think beyond 2021 when inputting for 8NDP
Muchinga Province Assistant Director for Planning, Morris Kamenda has called on district heads of government departments to think beyond 2021 as they submit proposals to the 8th National Development Plan.

Mr.Kamenda said as the Seventh National Development Plan comes to an end, there is need to evaluate the district performance, and lessons learnt during the implementation.

He was speaking in Chinsali yesterday during the special District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) consultative meeting held in the district conference room.

He said the 8th National Development Plan calls for reforms from all stakeholders that will contribute to the resuscitation of the economy through various diversification and promotion of locally available materials and value addition.

Mr. Kamenda explained that Government is expecting inputs from all stakeholders that will sum up to the amendment of the policies to suit the recently launched Patriotic Front (PF) manifesto for 2021-2026.

“We are coming to the end of the Seventh National Development Plan and as we formulate the 8th National Development Plan, we need to bring on board all stakeholders so that together we share lessons coming from the 7th National Development Plan and want to need to include in the 8th National Development Plan,” said Mr. Kamenda.

And speaking earlier, Chinsali District Commissioner Mary Chifuna called for unity of purpose and ensure that the submissions work to the benefit of vulnerable people in the district.

She said Chinsali district has the potential to diversify its economy through various sectors and empower the local people with money.

“Chinsali has potential to contribute positively to the economic development of the country and all we need to do is to work hard in various sectors of the economy,” said Ms. Chifuna.

And during presentations under Pillar 4 of Good governance, among the submissions were strengthening market linkages so that farmers have ready and reliable markets with reasonable prices.

They proposal also states the need to have a comprehensive policy of gradually reduce on the importing food such as onion, rice and vegetables from the neighbouring countries in order for the Buy Zambia Campaign to achieve its objectives.

Recently, in his address to parliament on National Values and Principles, President Edgar Lungu emphasised on the need to start promoting and consuming the locally grown food.

This is aimed at promoting value addition to the local food which in turn will contribute to the Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

