9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Face Big Test at Zesco United

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Nkana Face Big Test at Zesco United
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Champions Nkana on Wednesday continue with their battle for survival when they visit FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Second from the bottom Kalampa’s mini-revival shown in their last two league matches will be tested by Zesco, who have posted ten straight wins.

Zesco have 55 points and Nkana are on 25 points after playing 25 matches each.

Nkana must beat Zesco to keep alive their dwindling survival hopes.

Zesco beat Nkana 2-1 in the first round match played in Wusakile earlier in the season.

In other midweek matches, Power Dynamos starts life minus coach Perry Mutapa with a tricky visit to second placed Zanaco in Lusaka.

Power have sent Mutapa on forced leave after a string of poor results that culminated into last Sunday’s 2-0 Kitwe derby loss to Nkana at Arthur Davies.

Mutapa has been replaced by his lieutenant Masautso Tembo in an interim capacity.

Week 30 Fixtures

12/05/2021

Forest Rangers Vs Prison Leopards

ZESCO United Vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors Vs Green Buffaloes

NAPSA Stars Vs Red Arrows

Young Green Eagles Vs Green Eagles

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkwazi

ZANACO Vs Power Dynamos

13/05/2021

Buildcon Vs Indeni

Lumwana Radiants Vs Kitwe United

Previous articleKonkola Blades Coach Bwale Recovering

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Face Big Test at Zesco United

Champions Nkana on Wednesday continue with their battle for survival when they visit FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Konkola Blades Coach Bwale Recovering

Sports sports - 0
Promotion contenders Konkola Blades say head coach Charles Bwale is recovering almost three months after falling ill during training in Chililabombwe. Bwale was hospitalised last...
Read more

Nkana Queen Apologise For Attacking Referees and Ball Boy

Sports sports - 0
Nkana Queens have apologised over the violent conduct of their players during Sunday’s away FAZ National Women’s League match against ZISD in Lusaka. FAZ have...
Read more

Suspensions is The Name of The Game in Kitwe

Sports sports - 2
Here is a brief wrap of some late  Monday sports news. PERRY MUTAPA SUSPENDED Power Dynamos have sent coach Perry Mutapa on forced leave following a...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD:Chambeshi Salutes Ngonga After Kitwe Derby Win

Sports sports - 1
Beston Chambeshi has showered plaudits on striker Alex Ngonga for shining in Nkana colours during Sunday's big Kitwe derby against his ex-club Power Dynamos. Ngonga...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.