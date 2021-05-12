Champions Nkana on Wednesday continue with their battle for survival when they visit FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Second from the bottom Kalampa’s mini-revival shown in their last two league matches will be tested by Zesco, who have posted ten straight wins.

Zesco have 55 points and Nkana are on 25 points after playing 25 matches each.

Nkana must beat Zesco to keep alive their dwindling survival hopes.

Zesco beat Nkana 2-1 in the first round match played in Wusakile earlier in the season.

In other midweek matches, Power Dynamos starts life minus coach Perry Mutapa with a tricky visit to second placed Zanaco in Lusaka.

Power have sent Mutapa on forced leave after a string of poor results that culminated into last Sunday’s 2-0 Kitwe derby loss to Nkana at Arthur Davies.

Mutapa has been replaced by his lieutenant Masautso Tembo in an interim capacity.

Week 30 Fixtures

12/05/2021

Forest Rangers Vs Prison Leopards

ZESCO United Vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors Vs Green Buffaloes

NAPSA Stars Vs Red Arrows

Young Green Eagles Vs Green Eagles

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkwazi

ZANACO Vs Power Dynamos



13/05/2021

Buildcon Vs Indeni

Lumwana Radiants Vs Kitwe United