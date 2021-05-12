9.5 C
Sports
Nkana Queen Apologise For Attacking Referees and Ball Boy

Nkana Queens have apologised over the violent conduct of their players during Sunday’s away FAZ National Women’s League match against ZISD in Lusaka.

FAZ have provisionally suspended Nkana Queens from the league after some of their players beat up referees and a ball boy during the match against ZICD.

FAZ has given Nkana Queens up to May 13 to submit names of all those involved in the violent incident against the match officials and ball boy.

“As Nkana Queens we condemn the hooliganism that was exhibited by our players. We are very sorry. We apologise to FAZ and ZICD,” said club President Beston Chambeshi Jr.

“We have reprimanded some of the players and we are in the process of reshuffling the technical bench in order to have a balanced squad and instill discipline in the team,” Chambeshi said.

The club has since appealed to FAZ to lift suspension in order not to disadvantage players that were not involved in the incident.

“We are very sorry and there is nothing more that we can say. We just ask FAZ to lift the suspension so that the other girls that were not part of the fracas can go back to doing what they love, that is their bread and better. I am sure people learn from those incidences,” Chambeshi said.

