Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Chilengi dies

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Dr. Joseph Chilengi has died.

Ambassador Chilengi died on Tuesday 11th May, 2021 at 22:35 Hours at Güven Hospital in Ankara where he was receiving medical attention.

He was 61 years old.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji announced the sad development in Lusaka.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of our Ambassador accredited to the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Dr. Joseph Chilengi after a short illness,” Mr. Malanji said.

The Minister regretted the sad loss of Ambassador Chilengi stating that he had worked very hard to promote bilateral and trade relations between the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Turkey.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the family of Ambassador Chilengi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce the funeral arrangements in due course.

His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia appointed and later swore in Ambassador Chilengi as Zambia’s envoy to the Republic of Turkey in January 2018.

Prior to that, Ambassador Chilengi served as the Presiding Officer of the African Union Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) and was instrumental in ensuring that Zambia hosted its Secretariat.

This is according to a press statement issued by Chansa Kabwela, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lusaka.

