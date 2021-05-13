The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has reiterated its stance to procure tactical folders or braille jackets for persons with vision disabilities for the August general elections.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga told ZANIS in an interview today, that the commission will ensure all electorates are able to exercise their right to vote in the coming general elections including persons with infirmities.

‘’The commission will provide braille for persons with disabilities so that no one is left behind in the electoral process of voting,’’ she explained.

She indicated that the electoral officers will only help the vision impaired people by telling them the names of the candidates as they appear on the ballot paper.