Out-going Kasenengwa Member of Parliament Sensio Banda has expressed deep disappointment with the Patriotic Front (PF) party for not adopting him to recontest his seat.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Mr Banda said he was optimistic that the party was going to give him another opportunity to finish the developmental projects he had embarked on in the area.

He however mentioned that he was leaving his position a happy man as he has attained a lot of developmental projects from the time he was elected in 2018 through a by-election.

Mr Banda disclosed that about 16 roads in the constituency are currently being rehabilitated among them, the Msoro road and that 115 boreholes have been drilled in various parts of the constituency to enable people have access to clean and safe drinking water.

He said he will remain a loyal member of the party despite not being adopted adding that he will campaign for the adopted candidate and the party’s presidential candidate Edgar Lungu.

The PF has adopted Philemon Thwasa as the aspiring candidate for Kasenengwa constituency in the forthcoming August general elections.