THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has announced the list of its adopted candidates for the Parliamentary, Mayoral and Council Chairperson positions for Eastern, Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces ahead of this year’s August 12 General Elections.

The development marked the end of the vigorous adoption process by the PF as the ruling party had already announced its adopted candidates for seven other provinces going into this morning’s final three.

Making the announcement during a press briefing at the party Secretariat this morning, PF CEO. MCC. Hon. Davies Mwila revealed that Members of the Central Committee met on Tuesday 11th May, 2021, to adopt candidates for Eastern Province.

Hon Mwila said the Central Committee members led by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu convened again on Wednesday 12th May, 2021, to adopt candidates for the Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces.

“I wish to announce to our members and the Zambian people that our party President Edgar Lungu and the Members of the Central Committee met yesterday to adopt candidates that will represent the party in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces in the August elections,” Hon Mwila said.

And Hon Mwila has announced the Parliamentary candidates adopted for Eastern Province as Hon Olipa Phiri Mwansa (Nyimba), Dr. Aaron Daniel Mwanza (Kaumbwe), Hon Dora Siliya (Petauke Central), Elias Daka (Msanzala), Lackson Lungu (Kapoche), Hon Masautso Kazungula Tembo (Sinda), Peter Phiri (Mkaika), Melesiana Chibwe Phiri (Milanzi) and Jonathan Daka (Chadiza).

Others are Acleo Banda (Vubwi), Amon Jere (Chipata Central), Patricia Mphanza (Luangeni), Hon Makebi Zulu (Malambo), Philemon Twasa (Kasenengwa), Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha (Chipangali), Hon Pilila Jere (Lumezi), Brenda Nyirenda Chisopa (Lundazi) and Thomas Mtonga (Chasefu).

And Hon Mwila has announced the Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates adopted for Eastern Province as Gadson Tembo (Nyimba), Charles Nyanoka (Petauke), William Banda (Lusangazi), Julius Phiri (Sinda), Fanuel Chama (Katete), Edwin Phiri (Chadiza), Vincent Mwale (Vubwi) and William Phiri (Chipata).

Others are Stephen Zulu (Malambo), Falesi Joyce Soko (Kasenengwa), Maxson Nkhoma (Chipangali), Oliver Mwale (Lumezi), Golden Tembo (Lundazi) and Chimwemwe Hunga Banda (Chasefu).

He has announced the Parliamentary candidates adopted for the Copperbelt Province as Hon Richard Musukwa (Chililabombwe), Michelle Kazala Phiri (Chingola), Rosemary Regina Chipoya (Nchanga), Golden Mwila (Mufulira), Dr. Bishop Edwaed Chomba (Kankoyo), Hon Anthony Mumba (Kantanshi), Hon Kampamba Mulenga, (Kalulushi, Don Mungulube (Lufwanyama), Hon Joseph Malanji (Kwacha), Hon Alexander Chiteme (Nkana), Hon Pavyuma Kalobo (Wusakile) and Christopher Kang’ombe (Kamfinsa).

Others are Golden Mulenga (Luanshya), Nathan Chanda (Roan), Brenda Mwamba (Ndola Central), Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo (Kabushi), Dorothy Nachibongo (Chifubu), Hon Dr Jonas Chanda (Bwana Mkubwa), Hon Michael Katambo (Masaiti), Chande Christine Kalumbwa (Kafulafuta) and Emmanuel Kasambo (Mpongwe).

And Hon Mwila has revealed that the Parliamentary candidate for Chimwemwe Constituency would be announced at a later stage.

He has also announced the Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates adopted for the Copperbelt Province as Simakando Ng’andu Trudy (Chililabombwe), Titus Tembo (Chingola), Dr Dominic Mwale (Mufulira), Mpasa Mwaya (Kitwe) and Chomba Mervis (Luanshya).

Others are Mabenga Zacharia (Lufwanyama), Jonas Kalyati (Ndola), Brian Chitafu (Masaiti) and Mpondamali Prestone (Mpongwe).

And Hon Mwila has revealed that the Mayoral candidate for Kalulushi would be announced at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila has announced the Parliamentary candidates adopted for Lusaka Province as Hon Miles Sampa (Matero), Samwimbila Patrick (Munali), Hon Elizabeth Phiri (Kanyama), Christopher Shakafuswa (Mandevu), Danny Yenga (Kabwata), Margaret Mwankatwe (Lusaka Central), Tasila Lungu Mwansa (Chawama), and Emmanuel Tembo (Feira).

Others are Bartholomew Kalambalala (Rufunsa), Kamana Joseph (Kafue), Hon Maria Langa (Chilanga), Hon Japhen Mwakalombe (Chongwe) and Mwangala Kwana (Chirundu) while Chilando Chitangala had been adopted to stand as the Mayoral candidate for Lusaka City.