Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has urged the public raise their levels of compliance to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and get vaccinated if the country is to better manage the possible third wave outbreak.

Dr. Chanda said even if the country has managed to control the second wave, evidenced in the reduced number of new cases and deaths, people should continue to follow the guidelines and get vaccinated in order to manage the possible third wave, which Zambia risks.

Dr Chanda said this in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Dr. Chanda disclosed that efforts by the ministry and stakeholders to demystify myths and misconceptions against COVID-19 vaccine have helped achieve great improvement in acceptance levels to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has seen the number of vaccinated persons rise to 95,430.

“I am pleased to note the tremendous progress concerning our vaccination programme launched 29 days ago on April 14, 2021. Yesterday, we administered an additional 4,514 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, bringing the cumulative number of vaccinated persons to 95, 430,” he said.

Dr. Chanda further advised that the Ministry should remain focused on ensuring continued routine healthcare services are provided to the public amidst COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

He disclosed that the Ministry has made great strides in the formulation of guidelines for point-of-entry testing and school surveillance guidelines which will both be launched soon.

“The guidelines for point-of-entry surveillance have been updated and will be launched for use. furthermore, I which to inform you that school surveillance guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health through its Disease intelligence wing the ZNPHI in partnership with the Ministry of General Education will be launched this afternoon,” he said.

Dr. Chanda has thanked all partners involved in the fight against COVID- 19 both local and international for their great work through donations, sensitization and information sharing.

He regretted to announce one COVID-19 related death recorded in the last 24hours from Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke and further disclosed that the country recorded fifty one new positive cases out of the 4,264 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.