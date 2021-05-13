9.5 C
General News
The government says it has prioritized harnessing of the youths demographic dividend in its plan

The government says it has prioritized harnessing of the demographic dividend through its eighth national development plan using the Demographic Dividend Operational Plan (DDOP).

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga says it is a well-known fact that Zambia’s population largely consists of youths saying this is the main reason why the DDOP is being utilized to come up with the eighth national development plan ( ENDP).

Capt. Mulenga said the DDOP is key if the country is to achieve its vision 2030 which reflects the collective understanding, aspirations, and determination of the Zambian people to become a prosperous middle-income nation by the year 2030.

” In line with the vision 2030, the Ministry of National Development Planning has developed the Demographic Dividend Operational Plan (DDOP),” he said.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary said this during a two day stakeholder engagement workshop on the Demographic Dividend Operational Plan (DDOP) organised by the Ministry of National Development Planning has held in Muchinga Province.

Speaking during the meeting at Mweluzi lodge in Chinsali yesterday, Capt. Mulenga added that the DDOP will serve as a multi-sectoral plan to guide the strategies and actions necessary for Zambia to achieve the desired population structure in order to accelerate economic growth.

The plan contains strategies, critical policy actions and investments to be prioritized by different sectors which are also in line with the aspirations of the 2019 National Population Policy, the Vision 2030 and the National Development Plans, among others.

” It is also in line with the African union agenda 2063, the sustainable development goals (SDGS) and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) commitments, ” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said the meeting provides an opportunity for stakeholders in Muchinga to seriously look at the provincial and districts plans for the objectives outlined in the DDOP to be successfully implemented in the 8NDP.

He urged the stakeholders to ensure that the province maximize on its demographic dividend potential and contribute to overall national development.

And National Development Planning Assistant Director Charles Banda said the DDOP has identified five objectives that are necessary for harnessing the demographic dividend.

Mr Banda said among them includes promoting the transforming of the population age structure in a bid to reduce the child dependency ratio, among others.

Also included is the promotion of a healthy and productive labour force as well as promoting a well-educated skilled productive entrepreneurial and innovative labour force.

Other objectives include promoting economic growth to commensurate with population growth and promoting good governance.

” The DDOP engagement of both public and private sectors is a result of the 2020 the National Population Policy launch which seeks to provide guidance on how population issues should be tackled ,” he said.

