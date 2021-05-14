Coach Beston Chambeshi has attributed Nkana’s enhanced display in recent matches to improved mental strength among players.

Nkana have recorded two straight wins and a draw after a successive ten-match winless run that saw them drop into bottom two of the FAZ Super Division.

Kalampa launched the mini-revival with a 2-2 home draw against Nkwazi last week on Wednesday before beating Power Dynamos 2-0 in away Kitwe derby on Sunday and edged Zesco United 1-0 in Ndola last Wednesday.

When asked about what has changed in the Nkana camp, Chambeshi responded:”It is just the spirit and the leadership in the team. I think the boys were down because you know these boys need someone to push them.’

“Even the playing tactics, you could see how they are marking, how they are running, the way we are attacking both attack and defense,” he said.

“The boys have come out and some of them know my philosophy. I am happy and the other new guys who are in are adapting to my philosophy. Let’s hope they keep that and the sky will be the limit. I like the spirit of the boys.”

Nkana are second from the bottom of the table on 28 points from 26 matches played.

The defending champions have eight matches before the season ends.