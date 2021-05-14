Eastern Provincial Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee Chairperson, Alex Bwalya has hailed Chief Phikamalaza in Chasefu district for the noble role he is playing in ending open defecation in his chiefdom.

Mr. Bwalya who is also Eastern Province Local Government Officer said the commitment and dedication shown by the traditional leader is an indication that he desires his chiefdom to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

The Provincial Local Government Officer was speaking when he addressed water and sanitation stakeholders at Lusuntha and ZASP rural Health Centre during ODF review program dubbed community lead total sanitation.

Mr. Bwalya said lack of water and sanitation leads to open defecation which may result into the outbreak of diarrhea related diseases, and consequently reduce productivity.

And Provincial Water and Sanitation Engineer Abraham Banda is impressed that 76% of the sanitation facilities in the chiefdom have been constructed.

Mr. Banda has however emphasized households to put up permanent toilets.

He observed that some temporal structures made out of dried straw and plastics are expensive because they do not stand for a long time.

Meanwhile, Chief Phikamalaza has warned those that do not put up toilets facilities that they risk being punished.

The traditional leader said he will soon embark on inspection tour of selected villages, to check on household compliance levels.

And Kavikwaba Nutrition Health Committee (NHC) Champion, Livingstone Mtonga cited political interference and lack of water in the chiefdom as some of the major challenges in rolling out the program.

The headmen have given each household up to May 30th in which to put up sanitary facilities.