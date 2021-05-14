9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Chief hailed for campaigning against open defection

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Health Chief hailed for campaigning against open defection
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Eastern Provincial Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee Chairperson, Alex Bwalya has hailed Chief Phikamalaza in Chasefu district for the noble role he is playing in ending open defecation in his chiefdom.

Mr. Bwalya who is also Eastern Province Local Government Officer said the commitment and dedication shown by the traditional leader is an indication that he desires his chiefdom to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

The Provincial Local Government Officer was speaking when he addressed water and sanitation stakeholders at Lusuntha and ZASP rural Health Centre during ODF review program dubbed community lead total sanitation.

Mr. Bwalya said lack of water and sanitation leads to open defecation which may result into the outbreak of diarrhea related diseases, and consequently reduce productivity.

And Provincial Water and Sanitation Engineer Abraham Banda is impressed that 76% of the sanitation facilities in the chiefdom have been constructed.

Mr. Banda has however emphasized households to put up permanent toilets.

He observed that some temporal structures made out of dried straw and plastics are expensive because they do not stand for a long time.

Meanwhile, Chief Phikamalaza has warned those that do not put up toilets facilities that they risk being punished.

The traditional leader said he will soon embark on inspection tour of selected villages, to check on household compliance levels.

And Kavikwaba Nutrition Health Committee (NHC) Champion, Livingstone Mtonga cited political interference and lack of water in the chiefdom as some of the major challenges in rolling out the program.

The headmen have given each household up to May 30th in which to put up sanitary facilities.

Previous articleNo more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung – PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Chief hailed for campaigning against open defection

Eastern Provincial Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee Chairperson, Alex Bwalya has hailed Chief Phikamalaza in Chasefu district for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Public urged to comply to COVID-19 guidelines as news of third wave looms

Health Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has urged the public raise their levels of compliance to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and get vaccinated if...
Read more

Work with traditional leaders for Covid-19 vaccines – Nkomeshya

Health Photo Editor - 2
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the Second of the Soli speaking people in Chongwe district, has appealed to health authorities to work with traditional leaders...
Read more

Muchinga Provinces wages war on Malaria

Health Photo Editor - 1
Ministry of Health in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province, has engaged various stakeholders to help in the fight against Malaria. Nakonde District Administrative...
Read more

Zambia has not recorded cases of the Indian COVID variant-Dr Chanda

Health Chief Editor - 6
Parliament heard this morning that Zambia has not recorded any case of the Indian COVID variant. Minister of Health Jonas Chanda disclosed to the house...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.