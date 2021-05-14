9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
Headlines
Chilufya Tayali granted Bail in his defamation case against President Lungu

By Chief Editor
Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to the defamation of the President.

Mr Tayali has been granted bail at K20,000 in his own recognizance and two working sureties from reputable organizations in the like sum to be paid in own recognizance.

Tayali who is being represented by former Director of Public Prosecutions Mutembo Nchito appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates Court before Magistrate Alice Walusiku yesterday.

The matter has been adjourned to June 23

Last week Police in Lusaka arrested Mr Tayali for the offence of Defamation of the President. This is in line with a video that went viral on social media in which the accused person made derogatory remarks against His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Lungu.

He was until yesterday detained in police custody for the subject offence.

This is the second defamation case that Mr Tayali is facing against presidents of two big political parties in Zambia.

Last month the Lusaka High Court pushed to 31st August 2021 the trial in a matter in which UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema sued Mr Tayali for defamation.

Justice Charles Zulu has also set 28th July 2021 for a status conference in the matter. In the order for directions dated 31st March 2021, the court has directed the plaintiff to file a reply on or before 21st April 2021.

In this matter, Mr. Hichilema sued Mr. Tayali in the Lusaka High Court demanding K100 million as costs for defaming him when he accused him of benefitting from the privatization of government assets.

It is alleged that on 15th November 2020 Mr. Tayali held a media briefing where he accused Mr Hichilema of corruptly benefiting from the privatization of government assets and that he deserved to be jailed.

In a statement of claim, Mr Hichilema said contrary to Mr. Tayali’s assertions, he has never been convicted of any criminal offence to warrant being jailed or to be barred from vying for public office as President of the Republic of Zambia
However, in his defence, Mr Tayali says the words he uttered were justified and were fair comment made in good faith and without malice.

