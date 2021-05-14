Outgoing Minister of High Education Brian Mushimba has commended members of staff at the ministry for working well with him and providing a sense of peace during his last 2 months.

Engineer Mushimba attributed the achievements scored to hard work that was exhibited by members of staff.

Eng. Mushimba, who is also outgoing Member of Parliament for Kankoyo explained that he has been able to serve the people diligently as well as achieved some development in the education sector.

“I am at peace and am always thankful that you have created all the things that we have achieved together, there is quite a bit of policy, things that we have been able to accomplish,” he said.

He said this during a farewell event organized for him by Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame together with members of staff at the ministry in Lusaka today.

“I leave a very pleased man and minister because of all the good people that made everything possible,” the minister added.

He said the reason he became an MP was to give back and better the community of Kankoyo which he successfully did.

“I am a member of the party, a political party that gave me an opportunity, really that is what I wanted to do. I wanted to give back to my community of Kankoyo and there is a bit of despair and giving up,” he said.

Eng. Mushimba has also wrote to thank President Lungu for the opportunity to serve as minister for five years.

And speaking earlier, Ms Siame commended Eng. Mushimba for the leadership despite the difficulties faced such as the outbreak of COVID -19.

She mentioned that under his leadership, the ministry achieved milestone despite some of the challenges faced.

“I think we are very proud as a ministry of higher education team of the things that we have done in the past one year, despite the fact that it was a difficult with the COVID-19, I think we managed to do quite a because you were with us,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Ministry of higher education Department of University Education Director, Charles Mulenga recognized the passion Eng. Mushimba exhibited in the sector.