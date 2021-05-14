9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Govt. commences process to amend Wildlife Act

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Govt. commences process to amend Wildlife Act
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Government says it has commenced the amendment process of the Wildlife Act No.14 of 2015.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary, Patrick Lungu says the amendment of the Act is important to ensure that the management of the county’s wildlife resource is fully aligned with the country’s long-term socio-economic development agenda.

Mr Lungu urged the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to make submissions between now and September, to reach a consensus on the amendment.

He stated that the department must also prepare Layman’s Draft Bill which should consider the past and recent reforms within the wildlife subsector.

Mr Lungu said the draft should also acknowledge the institutional mandate of the ministry in relation to the mandates of other government institutions.

He further appealed to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to appreciate the links between the Wildlife Act and other pieces of legislation.

Mr Lungu added that there is need to draw a clear line between what needs to be legislated and the matters that can be addressed through administrative means.

He said it is important for the country to come up with a law that is progressive, responsive to the needs of all stakeholders and effective in supporting government’s intentions on wealth creation and improve livelihoods for the citizenry.

The tourism sector is listed as a priority sector on Government’s agenda to transform Zambia into a prosperous and middle-income country and the sector is expected to contribute to economic growth and diversification, rural development and job creation.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer, Zacks Sakabilo.

Previous articleZambia will adhere to the tenets of democracy, SADC assured

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Govt. commences process to amend Wildlife Act

Government says it has commenced the amendment process of the Wildlife Act No.14 of 2015. Ministry of Tourism and Arts...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Soya beans price elates farmers

General News Photo Editor - 1
Farmers in Kabwe district in Central province are happy with the current market price for the soya beans cash crop. Kabwe District Farmers...
Read more

Body of the late Turkish Ambassador to Zambia to arrive today

General News Chief Editor - 9
The government has announced that the body of late Zambia’s Ambassador in Turkey Joseph Chilengi will arrive in the country, today May 14, 2021. Secretary...
Read more

The government says it has prioritized harnessing of the youths demographic dividend in its plan

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government says it has prioritized harnessing of the demographic dividend through its eighth national development plan using the Demographic Dividend Operational Plan (DDOP). ...
Read more

Work with traditional leaders for Covid-19 vaccines – Nkomeshya

General News Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the Second of the Soli speaking people in Chongwe district, has appealed to health authorities to work with traditional leaders...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.