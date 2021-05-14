Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has called on controlling officers across the country to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the management of public resources.

Dr Miti says controlling officers should build public confidence in the manner they discharge public affairs by putting transparency and accountability at the core of good governance.

ZANIS reports that the Secretary to the Cabinet said this during the official opening of the Controlling Officers’ Sensitization Workshop held virtually under the theme ‘understanding the work of the Auditor General.’

Dr Miti explained that the objective of the sensitization workshop is to sensitize the controlling officers who are the key stakeholders in the audit process and accountability of public resources.

He said Auditor General’s report on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019 revealed a number of audit queries, which could have been avoided.

Dr. Miti stated that the Office of the Auditor General has been given the mandate to provide an oversight role over the management and utilization of public resources.

“This sensitization workshop demonstrates the auditor general’s unwavering resolve to ensuring that the audit queries are reduced significantly if not eradicated completely,” he said.

He further said the officers have been entrusted with a responsibility on behalf of Zambians that borders on trust to prudently manage public resources in a transparent and accountable manner for the country’s development.

Dr. Miti further called on the controlling officers, to prioritize the allocation of resources to the most critical programmes and activities that will have a positive impact on citizens as the country heads towards the August 2021 general elections.

Speaking at the same event, Auditor General, Dick Sichembe said the Office of the Auditor General is mandated to provide the oversight role on management of public resources.

Dr. Sichembe said his office has embarked on a series of stakeholder engagement programmes aimed at sensitizing stakeholders on the role of the Auditor General in the accountability process.

He said so far his office has engaged with directors and controlling officers from the local authorities.

The Auditor General has also advised the controlling officers to avoid taking responses to the Public Accounts Committee as opposed to resolving the issues during the audit.

“My office will not entertain the habit of some controlling officers who take responses to Public Accounts Committee and then ask for verification,” he added.