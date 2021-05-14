Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti has called on Permanent Secretaries to take President Edgar Lungu’s call for zero audit queries seriously.

Dr. Miti says the next few months will have NO Ministers to provide an oversight role hence the need for Controlling Officers to take the zero-audit query seriously.

He also emphasized that good governance is key in attaining Sustainable Development Goals -SDGs – and building the economy through hard work, transparency, and prudent utilization of public resources.

Dr. MITI said this today when opening a virtual sensitization Workshop on the operations of the Auditor General for Lusaka-based Permanent Secretaries.

He said the Permanent Secretaries’ responsibility borders on trust on behalf of Zambians to prudently manage public resources.

Dr. Miti urged them to tap into the knowledge of the Auditor General’s office which is mandated to provide an oversight role on the utilization of public resources which is key for economic development.

He said effective utilisation of public resources is key especially amidst the tight fiscal conditions in the country.

And Auditor General Dick Sichembe warned Controlling Officers against mismanaging public resources.

Dr. Sichembe expressed hope that the knowledge and experience shared during the workshop themed “Understanding the work of the Auditor-General” will be useful in attaining transparency and accountability.