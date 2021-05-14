Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has assured the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries that the August 12 elections in Zambia will adhere to the tenets of democracy.

Maj Gen Miti said Zambia envisages to hold a free and fair election as has been the case in the past elections.

He was speaking at the SADC Heads of Mission meeting in Pretoria, South Africa.

Maj Gen Miti mentioned that international and local election observers have been invited to ensure that the electoral process was credible.

He also said election campaigns would be held under strict COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Maj Gen Miti also expressed gratitude to SADC member countries over their goodwill messages ahead of this year’s tripartite elections.

And SADC Head of Mission chairperson His Excellency General Paulino Macaringue urged Zambia to ensure that democracy thrived in the forthcoming elections.

General Macaringue, who is also Mozambican High Commissioner to South Africa, said democracy should be the ultimate winner in the elections.