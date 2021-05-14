Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has told his players to leave Kitwe with their now dwindled six-point lead intact when they visit troubled Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The 2020/2021 FAZ Super League leaders last Wednesday lost 1-0 at home in Ndola to out-going champions Nkana to see their lead shrink from nine to six points with eight games left to play.

That home loss also saw Zesco’s emphatic ten-match winning run come to a sudden halt.



“This game is very important to us. This is the game that we really need to maintain the six-point gap between us and Zanaco,” Numba said.

Zesco have 55 points, second placed Zanaco are on 49 points with eight and seven games left to play respectively.

Numba’s side also faces a Power side in turmoil following the ejection of coach Perry Mutapa last Monday just 24 hours after he lost 2-0 at Arthur Davies in their Kitwe derby showdown against Nkana.

Tenth placed Power also come into the match on the back of three successive league defeats that are all part of the clubs’ current eight-match winless spell.

“We know that we are playing Power Dynamos, a team that has lost three consecutive games which really makes this game very tricky,” Numba said.

“But we have prepared our team and they are looking ready for the challenge. We only hope they will rise to the occasion and give us the victory that we need.”

However, Zesco will continue to be without veteran striker Winston Kalengo who missed the Nkana loss due to injury.

Kalengo is also one of two key players who will miss the match.

“The other setback is Kevin Mubanga who sustained an injury after colliding with the Nkana goalkeepers and his team mate in the last game that we played. He has a swollen knee so we thought of giving him a break,” Numba said.



WEEK 31 FIXTURES

15/05/2021

Red Arrows-Forest Rangers

Nkwazi-Young Green Eagles

13h00: Kitwe United-Kabwe Warriors

15h00: Power Dynamos-Zesco United

16/05/2021

Green Eagles-Buildcon

Green Buffalos-Zanaco

Prison Leopards-Lumwana Radiants

13h00: Indeni-Napsa Stars

15h00: Nkana-Lusaka Dynamos