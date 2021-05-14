Zambia National Service Commandant, Nathan Mulenga says plans are under way to put up ZNS shoe factories country wide.

Lt. Gen. Mulenga expressed optimism that the initiative of the shoe factory will help to reduce the importation of shoes.

He said the shoe factory in Ndola currently produces 80 to 100 pairs of shoes and envisions to manufacture 1,500 pairs in future.

ZANIS reports that the Commandant said this when he toured the factory to appreciate the quality of the shoes being produced in order to upscale production.

Lt. Gen. Mulenga stated that the K3 million investment, is growing at a supersonic rate which is an indication that the general citizenry have received the locally generated idea.

“I urge the general citizenry to support this local idea and buy shoes that are durable and affordable. This ZNS factory is moving the wheels of the economy of Ndola and sooner than later it will be rolled out to other parts of the country and commendation goes to the government for the support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe says smuggling of maize and soya beans among other crops out of the region is now the thing of the past.

Mr Nundwe attributed the ceasing of smuggling in the region to the vigorous fight that ZNS embarked on to curb the vice.

“We commend you for having fought smuggling from all ends and we have zero smuggling activities in the region which were rife in the recent past. Smuggling is a parasite to the economy and we are so grateful that it is now the thing of the past,” he said.

He further urged ZNS officers in the province to remain professional in the execution of their duties even as the country goes to the polls in August this year.