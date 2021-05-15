Chipolopolo have confirmed some June friendly away dates against Senegal and Sudan including Rwanda.

With the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers moved to September, Zambia will keep busy next month with a diet of friendlies before kicking off the now twice-postponed CAF zone Qatar qualifiers in five months’ time.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Zambia will first play Senegal on June 5 at Thies.

Thereafter, Chipolopolo will visit Sudan on June 10 whom they will face at Omdurman.

But the Rwanda details have yet to be confirmed by FAZ.