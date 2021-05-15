A 23 year old male casual worker of Emmasdale, Lusaka was convicted and sentenced to 48 months imprisonment with hard labour by the Lusaka Magistrates Court, for forging an immigration identity card contrary to section 52(4) (b) as read with section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

According to a statement released to the media by Department of Immigration Public Relations officer Namati Nshinka, The convicted Falarge George Chipango, was cornered by suspecting members of the public at Kabanana Market, who took him to North Gate Police Post, after he was found wearing an immigration coat, purporting to be an immigration officer.

“He was later handed over to Immigration. In his possession were two (02) Immigration Identity Cards, one (01) Council Identity Card, a National Registration Card and a Voters Card,” Nshinka remarked.

In another incidence, the Livingstone Regional Immigration Office, secured a conviction for a Zambian business man based in Murewa, Zimbabwe, for aiding illegal immigrants into Zambia contrary to section 46(1)(a) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Event Mubila 31 was arrested at Victoria Falls Border Control in Livingstone for helping Dumisani Thsuma and Bernard Ndlovu both Zimbabwean nationals, to enter Zambia illegally.

“He was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K 60,000 or in default 2 years simple imprisonment,” Mr Nshinka said.

In a related development the Ndola Regional Immigration Office also secured the conviction of a 42 year old farmer of Masaiti District, for harbouring foreign nationals. Particulars of the offence are that Stephen Mangware engaged 2 illegal immigrants Mumba Feston and Rodrick Kunda both Congolese nationals to work as cattle herders at his farm, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Mangware who appeared before the Magistrate Court in Ndola on May 11 was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K 4,000 or in default 12 months simple imprisonment and has since paid the fine.