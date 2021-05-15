Patriotic Front adopted Candidate for Chawama Constituency Tasila Lungu Mwansa says she is deeply touched and inspired by the generous words of congratulations and encouragement by the people.

Mrs Mwansa said she is humbled and grateful for the confidence placed in her to participate in this year’s election as Chawama Constituency Aspiring Member of Parliament.

“It is with great humility and gratitude and with the confidence you have placed in me that I now embark on another extraordinary journey to hopefully serve you as Member of Parliament, “ she added.

She has thanked Honourable Lawrence Sichalwe MP for Chawama Constituency and Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs for graciously preparing and guiding her.

She said It has been an Honour to work with Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and the team at the Lusaka City Council.

“To my fellow Councillors across our great nation – thank you for everything you have taught me,” she said.

“To Patrick, the love of my life, you are my eternal rock! To my family, mum , dad, brothers, sisters, uncles and aunties and friends, I love you and continue to count on you. Thank you so much. God bless you all.”