Shepolopolo have secured an away friendly date against Mozambique that will be played at the end of May.

Bruce Mwape’s team will use the match to prepare for both their 2020 Olympic Games trip to Japan in July including next month’s 2022 Women’s AFCON preliminary round qualifier against Malawi.

“Our Copper Queens will play Mozambique on May 28, 2021 in Maputo. We are in talks with other teams to play our senior Women National Team as part of preparations for the Olympic Games and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” Kashala said.

Shepolopolo will be making their Olympic debut this summer and are in Group F at the tournament Japan is hosting from July 21 to August 6.

Brazil, Netherlands and China are their Group F opponents.

But before then, Shepolopolo has an AFCON qualifier assignment away first against Malawi and later at home during the week on June 7-15.

Winner will face Tanzania or Namibia in the last round qualifiers during the week of October 18-29.