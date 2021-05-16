By Pezzy Kudakwashe

The 2021 General elections in Zambia are only months away, Thursday, August 12, 2021 to be exact. Another episode, a “telemundo” series, action packed, promising some explosive moments.

Some politicians like “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” are coming out of the woodwork. They are here from months of hibernating, only to practice and display what they do best, offer empty promises.

After years and months of total absence and community neglect, they now bring the same old worthless stories by shading “crocodile tears” as if they have the best interest of ordinary Zambians at heart.

Their stories are not new. Very predictable. There is nothing new for us except rehearsed speeches and fake promissory notes. The drama begins, decorated by out-of-tune singing and rashly choreographed dancing mainly praised by cadres.

Programs are nothing but repeats. The repeats are in themselves true lies and yet have the ability to hypnotize the electorate like spells from Nyasa. Politicians and voters alike resemble one who has a spell cast on them.

Shall voters fall for the very things they promised not to? Shall they elect the same people telling same old lies?God forbid, we are not crazy.We shall not listen to same lies, told by same liars and expect to get different positive results.

The 2021 elections should be taken with all seriousness they deserve. A defining moment. A time to draw a line in the sand and declare “enough is enough”.

Out of those contesting, we do indeed know the true leaders. We cannot make the same mistakes over and over again. We have fully paid for out mistakes made in past elections. Now it’s time for fake politicians to pay.

Through ignorance and gullibility, we made mistakes in the past. This time, we need to vote with our brain and heart. The poor, the marginalized, the concerned voters must all unite and fight on the same side.

Fight the common enemy, the fake politicians. Our vote should not be used to settle other people’s political scores or disputes but to improve our livelihood. .The center of attention in this election is to get rid of the imposters, politicians causing the suffering of Zambians.

The same old same old mentality of politicians making a paycheque during election time is over. This includes civic leaders taking advantage of the season to cash in through useless rants and”fallacious projects.

Stop political wolves and hyenas promising and pledging to protect the sheep and goats. Block political lions and other predators offering service to care for impala, lechwe, and other prey. End vultures of their pledge to cover our backs.

Past elections left us feeling so hopeless and helpless. Like infects babysat by known pedophilias. This is wrong, surely don’t we have a few good people? The ones we term “remnants”. Those who believe the best can come out of Zambia.

We need people who are in it to fix it. They are not plunderers, not looters but fixers and hope restorers. Where are these good people? Let’s begin to mobilize and thwart the intentions of economic hooligans.

A pack of wolves cannot shepherd a flock of sheep without the wolves getting fat and the sheep getting fewer. Pick pocketers and robbers cannot run a country with full coffers. They get rich and the country gets poor.

Rules set by cheats will never be fair. Laws made by the guilty will never be just. Elections run by liars will never be honest and the results are never celebrated.”Only those with Zambia at heart can make the best of what it is. Freedom is not cheap. It is not free.

We are inspired by the spirit of history to move our nation forward. Zambia is not a project of any one person. We are all called to be Zambians not some special individuals.Many have walked before us. Many have sacrificed for our nation. The blood of our heroes paid and paved the way.

How long shall we behave like blind people? We allow leaders elected to serve us only but steal from us. Here is a call to moral choice to change. We need to commit to build this house first before we can that of investors.

We have to commit to dry the tears of Zambians first, then create joy in the hearts of investors. We are tired of change for the sake of change. We are tired of change that only brings in comedy and drama, heartache and pain.

Zambians have vast experience in disappointments. Top on that agenda of disappointers are leaders we elect. A wasted vote is one cast for leaders who eventually turn mediocre and absentee representatives.

Vote wisely.