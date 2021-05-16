Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has disclosed that international initiatives have been set up to support COVID-19 vaccine supply in Africa.

This follows concerns over availability of the vaccine especially from members of the public who have received their first dosage.

Dr. Malama called on the general public not to worry as the ministry will be guiding on how the procedures will be undertaken.

Speaking in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Dr Malama indicated that more than 40 countries in Africa are vaccinating their people, hence it remains for the continent to secure more vaccines to support a successful vaccination.

The Permanent Secretary listed the African Union COVID-19 vaccination initiatives, COVID-19 vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility adding that about three African countries are planning on manufacturing international COVID-19 vaccines as some of the initiatives.

Dr. Malama revealed that the country has vaccinated an addition of 7,417 persons against COVID-19 bringing the total vaccinated to 107,790 as of yesterday, May 14, 2021.

“In the last 24hours, we administered an additional 7,417 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, bringing the cumulative number of vaccinated persons to 107,790. Health workers account for 35 percent of those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and we will continue building on this,” Dr. Malama stated.

He added that the country has in the last 24hours recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 out of 6,171 tests done across the country, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 92,409.

The Permanent Secretary observed a consistency of recorded cases from remote districts pointing to a worrisome trend of continued community transmission.

Dr. Malama revealed that the recorded cases were from 19 districts of which nine cases are from Central, five from Copperbelt, Eastern five, Luapula one, Lusaka recorded 21, Muchinga one, Northern five, North-Western two, Southern one and Western Province recorded three.

He announced that no deaths were recorded but that there are currently 372 active cases, of whom 333 are under community management while 39 are admitted in isolation facilities.

Dr. Malama added that among those admitted, 27 are on oxygen support while eight were in critical condition.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the need for concerted efforts if the country is to win the fight against the pandemic.

He re-echoed the importance of adhering to five golden rules of mitigating the transmission of COVID-19 while urging the general public to get vaccinated.