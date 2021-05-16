9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 16, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chamanga Staying Very Calm as Red Arrows Smell Continental Football

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Chamanga Staying Very Calm as Red Arrows Smell Continental Football
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows striker James Chamanga says they are staying very focused in their remaining four league games to keep alive their continental qualification hopes.

Arrows roared to life with three second half goals without reply against visiting Forest Rangers at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday to crash last season’s league runners- up 3-0.

The victory also saw Arrows leap from fifth to third place on the table to inch them closer to their first continental qualification since 2012.

Chamanga sparked Arrows to life with the opening goal in the 52nd minute to score his second in as many wins for the 2004 league champions and take his tally to ten goals so far this term.

“We are not there yet, we cannot get comfortable, we cannot relax and it is time to get back to the drawing board for the next game against Nkana,” Chamanga said.

Arrows will host the relegation-battling and out-going FAZ Super League title holders Nkana in a Week 32 game on May 25 after the latter face Prison Leopards on May 22 at home in Kitwe.

“For me, I will start talking about my (continental) dreams after we finish the season,” Chamanga said.

“I cannot say we are there yet, we still have four games to go.

“We need to focus on these four games but I think we are on the right track.”

Third placed Arrows have 46 points, three less than number two side Zanaco and have two points more than fourth placed Kabwe Warriors.

Forest drop to from number three to fifth position after the away defeat and have 43 points with three games left for them to play.

Previous articleA Wasted vote is one cast for Leaders who eventually turn Mediocre and Absentee Representatives

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chamanga Staying Very Calm as Red Arrows Smell Continental Football

Red Arrows striker James Chamanga says they are staying very focused in their remaining four league games to keep...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Keep Continental Qualification Hopes Alive

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows’ stealth rise on the FAZ Super League log continued on Saturday when they stunned visiting Forest Rangers 3-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in...
Read more

Power Dynamos Dent Zesco United’s Title Hopes

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's 2020/2021 FAZ Super League title hopes on Saturday flew into some serious turbulence away at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe when they...
Read more

Shepolopolo to Face Mozambique in Womens Friendly

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo have secured an away friendly date against Mozambique that will be played at the end of May. Bruce Mwape's team will use the match...
Read more

Chipolopolo Secure Senegal Friendly

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo have confirmed some June friendly away dates against Senegal and Sudan including Rwanda. With the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers moved to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.