Red Arrows striker James Chamanga says they are staying very focused in their remaining four league games to keep alive their continental qualification hopes.

Arrows roared to life with three second half goals without reply against visiting Forest Rangers at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday to crash last season’s league runners- up 3-0.

The victory also saw Arrows leap from fifth to third place on the table to inch them closer to their first continental qualification since 2012.

Chamanga sparked Arrows to life with the opening goal in the 52nd minute to score his second in as many wins for the 2004 league champions and take his tally to ten goals so far this term.

“We are not there yet, we cannot get comfortable, we cannot relax and it is time to get back to the drawing board for the next game against Nkana,” Chamanga said.

Arrows will host the relegation-battling and out-going FAZ Super League title holders Nkana in a Week 32 game on May 25 after the latter face Prison Leopards on May 22 at home in Kitwe.

“For me, I will start talking about my (continental) dreams after we finish the season,” Chamanga said.

“I cannot say we are there yet, we still have four games to go.

“We need to focus on these four games but I think we are on the right track.”

Third placed Arrows have 46 points, three less than number two side Zanaco and have two points more than fourth placed Kabwe Warriors.

Forest drop to from number three to fifth position after the away defeat and have 43 points with three games left for them to play.