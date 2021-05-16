Chief Luchembe of the Bemba speaking people in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province has endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu in the forth coming general elections.

The traditional leader made the endorsement during the distribution of bicycles to village headmen by Kanchibiya District Commissioner, Blandina Yombwe in his chiefdom today.

Chief Luchembe remarked that President Edgar Lungu deserves to continue as the Head of State because of the many developmental projects and empowerment programs that have been implemented under his leadership.

Chief Luchembe added that President Lungu has fulfilled his promise to the people in his chiefdom and thus urged all headmen to be thankful for the gesture.

“During President Edgar Lungu’s last trip to this district, you requested for transport to easy your movements and he promised to look into it, today the President has fulfilled his promise,” Echoed the traditional leader

And Kanchibiya District Commissioner Blandina Yombe said President Lungu has demonstrated a high level of commitment and leadership towards the people and needs to be appreciated.

Ms. Yombe commended President Lungu for aiding traditional leaders with bicycles.

“Now that you have bicycles you will be able to move from one place to another and carry out your duties easily,” She noted

The District Commissioner has since urged the headmen to utilise the bicycles for the intended purpose as they serve the people in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the headmen have thanked President Lungu for the bicycles that will help with their movements as they carry out their duties in the Chiefdom.