By Hakainde Hichilema

After a rigorous primary election process, we have settled for the 156 members of parliament aspirants and hundreds of other candidates in our local government structures. I can confirm to you that this is the most difficult process of our party, yet one that brings joy to those who have made it and a lot of pain and disappointment for those that have not.

My humble and earnest appeal to both categories is magnanimity, respect, understanding, love and unity towards each other. We will be uncaring to our culture of solidarity that has held us together in very difficult times in the past, if we do not give due consideration to each other’s aspirations and anxieties, that have arisen from the above process.

The grassroots did their job for which we profoundly thank them. The NMC also weighed in before the NEC settled on the final list. I ask that this process be respected, no matter the feelings of victory or disappointment we may feel.

Let us now focus on the bigger picture fellow members, and not allow our detractors to divide us, even as they pillage and plunder our nation. We are facing a vicious dictatorship and a collapsed economy, brought about by a most reckless and corrupt regime in the history of our country. We therefore have a patriotic and democratic duty to vote them out and unless we unite, our nation will be unrecognisable in the next five years, if the PF are allowed to continue. We must not allow that and if we do because of divisions, posterity may judge us harshly.

There is a lot of work to be done once we are in power and will need everyone who has demonstrable loyalty to help us deliver the development agenda we have for Zambia.

We therefore have work for everyone, but before we assign you, we will need to get to State House.

I can give numerous examples of men and women who didn’t jump ship in previous rounds of adoptions, who have been adopted this time around. I therefore call on you to be patient and rally behind those that have been adopted and do not split the vote, as this would disadvantage our mission and goals.

I wish all the best to aspirants at MP, Mayor/Council Chairman and Councillor level.