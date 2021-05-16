The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has cautioned Zambians against falling prey to politics of violence and division ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections

Speaking to ZANIS in Kasama, UCZ General Secretary Chipasha Musaba said electorates have a responsibility to reject all forms of political activity that breach the country’s peace.

Rev. Musaba, who was flanked by UCZ Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima and other regional bishops, noted that politicians should be counseled against perpetrating violence as they try to persuade voters to elect them on the August polls.

“We must recognize that these politicians are actually our sons and daughters, they should not divide us. We should actually take the privilege to counsel them,” Rev. Musaba said

He further implored politicians to tame their respective supporters and ensure that they engage in issue based campaigns.

“As campaigns begin, we expect politicians to tame their respective supporters and cadres, let them inform people what they want to do for them. Politics should not divide the people of God,” he said.

Rev. Musaba noted that political campaigns should be used to inform the public of specific development ideas unlike propagating anarchy.