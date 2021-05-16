9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia, AU sign MoU on deployment of Police Officers to African Union Mission in Somalia

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Zambia, AU sign MoU on deployment of Police Officers to African Union...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia and the African Union have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the deployment of police officers to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba signed the MoU on behalf of Zambia.

Mr. Mwamba said the signing of the memorandum of understanding would increase the number of police officers Zambia was allocated to send for the AMISOM from the current 38 to 160.

He said at the signing ceremony that Zambia’s police officers and soldiers who are deployed to various United Nations and African Union missions were known to be distinguished and very disciplined in the field.

Mr. Mwamba further said although Zambia had been deploying individual police officers to African Union missions since 2012, this was done without a memorandum of understanding.

He reiterated that it was important for member states to institutionalise the deployment of officers to the African Union mission by signing an MoU.

And signing on behalf of the African Union Commission, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, said Zambia was a model of democracy in Africa.

Ambassador Adeoye said Zambia had also helped many African countries through peace-keeping and peace building efforts across the continent.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mwanza.

Previous articleUCZ calls for issue-based campaigns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia, AU sign MoU on deployment of Police Officers to African Union Mission in Somalia

Zambia and the African Union have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the deployment of police officers...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UCZ calls for issue-based campaigns

General News Chief Editor - 0
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has cautioned Zambians against falling prey to politics of violence and division ahead of the August 12, 2021...
Read more

FAZ secures more friendly matches ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has secured international friendly matches for the Chipolopolo and the Copper Queens, as part of preparations for the...
Read more

Immigration Department Secures 44 convicts

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Department of Immigration has secured convictions in 44 court outcomes from April 7, 2021 and May 13, 2021. Among the convictions involved offences, such...
Read more

Government urge the clergy not to incite violence among the congregants

General News Chief Editor - 10
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary, Howard Sikwela has called upon the clergy to remain non-partisan as they host congregants in their churches...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.