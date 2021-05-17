9.5 C
Sports
DIV 1 WRAP :Status Quo Maintained on Final Stretch of Promotion Race

Leaders Konkola Blades and five other teams all maintained their respective places in the top six after Week 28 matches played over the weekend.

Konkola thumped Kabwe Youth 2-0 at home in Chililabombwe on Sunday to maintain a one point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Striker Victory Mubanga scored a double at Konkola Stadium as Blades moved to 56 points after playing 28 matches.

Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos overcame Trident 1-0 away in Kalumbila in the North Western Province derby earlier on Saturday to move to 55 points.

Right back Matthew Mutambo scored a first half goal that propelled Kansanshi to victory at Sentinel Ground.

Kafue Celtic stayed third on the table despite a 2-1 loss to Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium.

Celtic are on 49 points and seventh placed Wanderers have 42 points, seven points away from the last promotion spot.

Chambishi, City of Lusaka and Nchanga Rangers complete the top six on 49 points, 46 points and 44 points respectively.

Meanwhile, struggling Kashikishi Warriors failed to travel to Mongu to face Zesco Shockers.

FAZ National Division 1 -Week 28 Results

Zesco Shockers 3-0 Kashikishi Warriors (walkover)

Konkola Blades 2-0 KYSA

City of Lusaka 1-0 National Assembly

Chambishi FC 1-1 Livingston Pirates

Nchanga Rangers 4-0 Police College

Mpulungu Habour 1-0 Gomes FC

Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 Kafue Celtics

Trident FC 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

MUZA FC 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

